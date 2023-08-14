FORECAST: Heavy rain and more flooding likely today

CLEVELAND — The break from wet weather is brief. Another round of rain & storms returns on Monday and into Tuesday. Rain/storms look to increase midday and the early afternoon on Monday. There is once again a chance for strong to severe storms including gusty winds and heavy rain. After a parade of cold fronts, for much cooler temps early in the week. I'm talking low to middle-70s for highs!

The cool down should also be brief. We warm up and dry up by Wednesday. Another system will try to bring a few showers on Thursday. It is a week out - but as of today - next weekend is trending dry! That will be a nice change up after 8 weekends in a row with rain at some point.

What To Expect:

Mostly dry tonight

Rain/Storms increase on Monday

Could be strong to severe

Cooler temps early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Heavy rain leading to an elevated flood threat. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Much cooler & gusty with a few showers. | High: 71º

Wednesday: Sun an warmth returning. | High: 79º

Thursday: A few t-showers. | High: 83º

Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 80º

Saturday: Summer heat coming back. | High: 82º

