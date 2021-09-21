FORECAST: Heavy Rain Coming Along With Much Cooler Temperatures

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 8 pm this evening until 8 am Thursday for Erie and Huron counties. 2-4" of rain will be possible during this time so remember to avoid any flooded areas.

CLEVELAND — Fall begins Wednesday around 3:21 pm. Are you ready for cooler Fall-like weather? A slow moving weather system and cold front will meander across the area this afternoon through early Thursday morning. Widespread heavy rain is likely with this system, especially tonight through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches likely for many of us through Thursday with isolated higher amounts. This will lead to flooding. Rain is already moving through this afternoon with more showers likely tonight. Plan on off & on rain today followed by storms tonight/Wednesday.We're in the 70s all day today but won't be back this warm for awhile. MUCH cooler air surging in behind this system will bring in an entirely new season. Fall officially starts Wednesday and syncing up is a big pattern flip. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s... We haven't felt this since May!

FORECAST HEADLINES



Scattered showers today

Widespread heavy rain Wednesday

Higher risk for flooding Wednesday - Thursday AM

Temps dropping midweek

Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday

Staying cool through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Off & on showers, still warm & breezy. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. Threat for flooding.| High: 67º

Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly. | High: 61º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 70º

Saturday: Showers. Mild. | High: 67º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 66º

