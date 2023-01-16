FORECAST: Here comes a "1-2 Punch" for this week

CLEVELAND — The first wave of our two-wave week is on its way. Clouds rolling in today will lead to rain tonight. Heavy rain at times with hydroplaning possible overnight. Be careful. We should push the rain out by sunrise Tuesday with winds picking up and temps on the rise.

We're in the 40s today, with 50s likely Tuesday. Enjoy it because temps STRUGGLE Wednesday and likely hold near 40 all day. We're back in the 50s Thursday but that comes with more rain.

That's the second wave. It'll bring more widespread, heavier rain to Ohio with a much steeper temp drop on the backside. May even throw some lake effect snow at us as we head into the weekend.

What To Expect:

Temps ranging this week

Rain likely tonight

Drier, warmer but windier Tuesday

Heavier rain Thursday

Snow possible Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain late.| High: 44º

Tuesday: Rain ending early, warm & windy. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Chilly with isolated showers.| High: 40º

Thursday: Heavy rain likely with warm temps.| High: 53º

Friday: Blustery with lake effect snow.| High: 37º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 38º

Sunday: More clouds. Still chilly. | High: 40º

