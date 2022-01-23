FORECAST: Sunday Snow Update

CLEVELAND — It is not nearly as cold waking up this Sunday morning, but widespread and accumulating snow is falling across the area.

A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include every county in NE Ohio as w quick moving clipper moves throughout the area Sunday morning. Widespread snow showers are expected until mid-afternoon PM Sunday. Many areas will received 3-6'' of snow, but higher totals are possible in the snowbelt. 1-3'' is likely in our southern communities.

Another fast moving Clipper storm arrives Monday night into Tuesday with anther 1-3" of snow possible area-wide! Monday will be the warmest day with highs around 30 degrees. But by Wednesday, another blast of arctic air keeps those temps stuck in the middle teens! Welcome to the heart of Winter!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Widespread & accumulating snow on Sunday

Heavy snow at times

Coldest air so far this season late week

More snow chances ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: AM widespread snow. PM Lake effect| High: 21º

Monday: Another clipper & more snow.| High: 33º

Tuesday: Light AM snow.| High: 24º

Wednesday: Coldest air this season.| High: 15º

