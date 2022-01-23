Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunday Snow Update

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
NEW SNOW
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 12:12:33-05

CLEVELAND — It is not nearly as cold waking up this Sunday morning, but widespread and accumulating snow is falling across the area.

A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include every county in NE Ohio as w quick moving clipper moves throughout the area Sunday morning. Widespread snow showers are expected until mid-afternoon PM Sunday. Many areas will received 3-6'' of snow, but higher totals are possible in the snowbelt. 1-3'' is likely in our southern communities.

Another fast moving Clipper storm arrives Monday night into Tuesday with anther 1-3" of snow possible area-wide! Monday will be the warmest day with highs around 30 degrees. But by Wednesday, another blast of arctic air keeps those temps stuck in the middle teens! Welcome to the heart of Winter!

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Widespread & accumulating snow on Sunday
  • Heavy snow at times
  • Coldest air so far this season late week
  • More snow chances ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: AM widespread snow. PM Lake effect| High: 21º

Monday: Another clipper & more snow.| High: 33º

Tuesday: Light AM snow.| High: 24º

Wednesday: Coldest air this season.| High: 15º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018