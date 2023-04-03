FORECAST: Here comes the heat!

CLEVELAND — Spring is springing! April is here and so is the warmth. At least, for a few days!

Plan on 60s today and Tuesday with 70s possible Wednesday. That warmth is coming with a few rain showers this evening, limited rain Tuesday and STRONG storms Wednesday. Wednesday's storms could be damaging. Timing will be crucial and we'll be pinpointing that forecast the next couple days.

Plan on a big drop after the storms Wednesday... Thursday will be much more seasonable. 50s, which still isn't bad! Seasonable temps and sunshine. Friday is a bit cooler but we're still dry & bright for the Guardians Home Opener.

What To Expect:



Warming up nicely

Few evening showers

Isolated rain Tuesday, still warm

Damaging storms possible Wednesday

Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Much warmer. Few evening showers. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Few showers. Touch warmer. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. Warmer. | High: 72º

Thursday: Colder. Drier. | High: 52º

Friday: Chilly but dry for Home Opener. | High: 47º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & mild. | High: 53º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter