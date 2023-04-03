FORECAST: Here comes the heat!

CLEVELAND — Spring is springing! April is here and so is the warmth. At least, for a few days!
Plan on 60s today and Tuesday with 70s possible Wednesday. That warmth is coming with a few rain showers this evening, limited rain Tuesday and STRONG storms Wednesday. Wednesday's storms could be damaging. Timing will be crucial and we'll be pinpointing that forecast the next couple days.
Plan on a big drop after the storms Wednesday... Thursday will be much more seasonable. 50s, which still isn't bad! Seasonable temps and sunshine. Friday is a bit cooler but we're still dry & bright for the Guardians Home Opener.
What To Expect:
- Warming up nicely
- Few evening showers
- Isolated rain Tuesday, still warm
- Damaging storms possible Wednesday
- Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Much warmer. Few evening showers. | High: 67º
Tuesday: Few showers. Touch warmer. | High: 65º
Wednesday: Scattered storms. Warmer. | High: 72º
Thursday: Colder. Drier. | High: 52º
Friday: Chilly but dry for Home Opener. | High: 47º
Saturday: Partly cloudy & mild. | High: 53º
