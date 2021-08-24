FORECAST: Here comes the heat & humidity

CLEVELAND — Here comes the heat. More heat... and more humidity. Today we're back near 90º in Cleveland and the next few days we're right back. Most of us near 90º starting today and lasting through midweek. Heat index readings will be well above that. Pushing 95º Tuesday and as high as 100º Wednesday so be careful out in the heat!

Along with the heat & humidity will come a few storms but the chances are low, for now. Plan on a stray storm Tuesday with a few more Wednesday-Friday.

Long range models are hinting at some relief next week.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Hotter & more humid today

Even hotter Wednesday

Slim rain chance next couple days

Better shot at rain by Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Heat builds. More humid too. Slim storm chance.| High: 90º

Wednesday: Heat builds. More humid too. A few storms.| High: 91º

Thursday: Still hot & humid with a few storms. | High: 88º

