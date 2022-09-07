FORECAST: Here comes the sunshine!

CLEVELAND — Look for a cloud/sun mix for Wednesday. There is a small chance for a sprinkle coming in off the lake for shoreline counties during the morning hours. Highs Wednesday rebound up into the middle and upper 70s.
Thursday stays sunny, dry & warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday stays dry and warm with highs in the 80s.
Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Isolated AM sprinkles. Some PM sunshine.| High: 75º
Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 78º
Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º
Saturday: Isolated thundershowers.| High: 82º
Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º
