FORECAST: Here comes the sunshine!

CLEVELAND — Look for a cloud/sun mix for Wednesday. There is a small chance for a sprinkle coming in off the lake for shoreline counties during the morning hours. Highs Wednesday rebound up into the middle and upper 70s.

Thursday stays sunny, dry & warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday stays dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.

What To Expect:

Isolated lake effect sprinkles Wednesday AM

Some PM sunshine

Warming late week

Rain return late Saturday into Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Isolated AM sprinkles. Some PM sunshine.| High: 75º

Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º

Saturday: Isolated thundershowers.| High: 82º

Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: