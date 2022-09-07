Watch Now
FORECAST: Here comes the sunshine!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:44 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 05:44:38-04

CLEVELAND — Look for a cloud/sun mix for Wednesday. There is a small chance for a sprinkle coming in off the lake for shoreline counties during the morning hours. Highs Wednesday rebound up into the middle and upper 70s.

Thursday stays sunny, dry & warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday stays dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.

What To Expect:

  • Isolated lake effect sprinkles Wednesday AM
  • Some PM sunshine
  • Warming late week
  • Rain return late Saturday into Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Isolated AM sprinkles. Some PM sunshine.| High: 75º

Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º

Saturday: Isolated thundershowers.| High: 82º

Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º

