FORECAST: Here we go! Sunshine and incredibly warm temps

CLEVELAND — Thursday is the best day of the week! Partly cloudy skies will be the rule through the day. With a southern breeze, you can expect high temperatures between 75 and 80 during the afternoon.

A few showers are possible Friday with highs in the lower and middle 70s. Saturday looks wet for the morning hours. But, we should dry out quickly during the afternoon. Highs Saturday should reach up to near 70.

Mother's Day looks dry for now with lots of clouds and cooler temps in the 60s. Fingers are crossed we can celebrate Moms without worrying about rain!

What To Expect:



Closer to 80º Thursday

Rain returns Friday into Saturday AM

A few showers possible for Mom on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 78°

Friday: PM thundershowers possible. Warm. | High: 81°

Saturday: Scattered AM showers possible. | High: 70°

Mother's Day: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Cooler. | High: 63°

