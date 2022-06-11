FORECAST: Hit & Miss Thunderstorms for Your Weekend

CLEVELAND — Plans for hit & miss thunderstorms & rain for your weekend.

Isolated rain showers rolled through overnight, but it is already drier with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Saturday looks mainly dry with a few hit or miss showers & storms during the afternoon. Warm highs will reach into the middle and upper 70s. A few more showers are possible overnight and look to increase in coverage on Sunday. A few rounds of storms will be possible and storms could strong or severe.

The heat gets put on full blast next week! We could be in record breaking territory by mid-week with heat index values around 100 degrees!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Hit or miss showers/storms Saturday PM

Scattered thunderstorms on Sunday

Could be strong

BIG heat possible next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Hit or miss showers/storms. Mainly during afternoon. | High: 74º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with more rain & storms.| High: 77º

Monday: Getting Warmer. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunder. Warmer. | High: 88º

