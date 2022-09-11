FORECAST: Hit or miss showers and isolated storms

CLEVELAND — It is a damp start to your Sunday. Showers will gradually fade by the early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies due to a slow moving low pressure approaching from the west producing scattered showers throughout early next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times to start next week with any isolated thunderstorms. Overall, expect rain to be off and on throughout Northeast Ohio over the course of the next 48 hours.

Scattered showers linger into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The second half of the week looks much drier with plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend!

What To Expect:

On and off rain showers through Tuesday

Cooler temperatures

Drying out by midweek next week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Rain showers likely on & off all day.| High: 78º

Monday: On and off rain, a few thunderstorms. Could be widespread.| High: 72º

Tuesday: Rain showers.| High: 70º

Wednesday: Drying out | High: 76º

