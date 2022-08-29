FORECAST: Hot & humid with storms coming back to ohio

CLEVELAND — Believe it or not, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer today with higher humidity. That will make it feel like the mid 90s on Monday. With this type of airmass in place, a weak cold front approaching out of the west will bring thunderstorms to the region once again. Plan on a couple rounds through the day. First round will be likely along the lakeshore bordering counties. Best time will be late morning through early afternoon. The next round is a bit farther inland this afternoon/early evening. Coverage will be more limited but intensity could be increased. Plan on heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Storms will increase in coverage with scattered storms likely this evening and overnight into Tuesday. Storms could become strong or severe - with isolated damaging wind gusts possible along with heavy rain, hail and lightning.

Storms will fade from west to east Tuesday. We all look dry by Tuesday night. Plan for a brief taste of fall by mid-week.

What To Expect:

More heat & humidity today

Rain/storms return Monday and Tuesday

Much cooler air after

Cooling down mid-week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Warm, humid, scattered pm storms.| High: 89º

Tuesday: More storms.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Cooler and dry | High: 79º

Thursday: Taste of fall. Stray shower.| High: 74º

Friday: Mild temps. Mainly dry.| High: 77º

