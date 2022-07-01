Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Hot & humid with storms to start the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 12:38:36-04

CLEVELAND — Expect 90-degree temperatures Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible with the next cold front Friday evening and Friday night. Spotty showers and storms linger into early Saturday morning. But the rest of the weekend looks dry & warm all the way through the 4th of July Holiday weekend!

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hang in the lower and middle 80s. Monday is warmer with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • 90s on Friday again
  • Slightly muggier Friday afternoon
  • Thunderstorms return late Friday & into Saturday morning
  • Mainly dry Saturday & Sunday
  • Dry for the 4th of July Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Hot & humid. Few late day storms. | High: 92º

Saturday: Cooler with more clouds and a few fading storms early. | High: 81º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. | High: 80º

4th of July: Lots of sun. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Better storms chances. | High: 83º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018