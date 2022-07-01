CLEVELAND — Expect 90-degree temperatures Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible with the next cold front Friday evening and Friday night. Spotty showers and storms linger into early Saturday morning. But the rest of the weekend looks dry & warm all the way through the 4th of July Holiday weekend!
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hang in the lower and middle 80s. Monday is warmer with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Have an awesome week!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- 90s on Friday again
- Slightly muggier Friday afternoon
- Thunderstorms return late Friday & into Saturday morning
- Mainly dry Saturday & Sunday
- Dry for the 4th of July Monday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Friday: Hot & humid. Few late day storms. | High: 92º
Saturday: Cooler with more clouds and a few fading storms early. | High: 81º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. | High: 80º
4th of July: Lots of sun. | High: 88º
Tuesday: Better storms chances. | High: 83º
