CLEVELAND — Copy and paste! If you liked Saturday's weather - you will like Sunday's weather too!

Expect plenty of sunshine, warm temps and low humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. This is very seasonable for the beginning of July!

The rest of the holiday weekend looks dry and temps jump on the fourth! Monday looks very warm and muggy again with highs near 90 degrees!

Have an awesome weekend! Storms return by Tuesday and a few could be strong or severe.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Sunny Sunday

Hot for the 4th of July/Monday

Hit or miss storms next week

Severe storms possible Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy and near norm. | High: 81º

4th of July: Lots of sun & hotter.| High: 89º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. | High: 80º

Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 85º

