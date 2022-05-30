FORECAST: Hottest day of the year... so far

CLEVELAND — Weather for the rest of our holiday weekend should be stellar.

More heat today with highs near 90 and hazy sunshine all day long. Be sure to take breaks from the sun and stay hydrated! It's just as hot on Tuesday with temperatures flirting with 90 degrees and even potentially flirting with some records! We'll be a couple degrees away both days.

Rain and storms hold off until mid-week with a strong cold front moving toward NE Ohio on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be likely both on Wednesday and Thursday. We will be watching for any severe potential over the next days with that system. We will end the week cooler.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Lots of sunshine for Memorial Day

Closing in on 90 degrees starting Memorial Day Monday

Close to record high temperatures Tuesday

Storms return Wednesday PM

Falling temperatures Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Memorial Day: Tons of sun, hot & great for a picnic!| High: 89º

Tuesday: Hazy, hot, humid. Stay hydrated!| High: 90º

Wednesday: Storms return. Not as hot.| High: 79º

Thursday: Rain and storms. Falling temperatures.| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: