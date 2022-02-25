FORECAST: Icy roads this morning followed by colder air

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of NE OH through 9am Friday. Plan on slick roads and a rough commute Friday AM!

The biggest impact this morning is ice. Windows are covered and need to be clear before you start driving. Then the roads are covered. We're drying out but cooling off also. That means anything wet will likely be icy. Be safe.

Temps holding in the 20s the rest of the day with limited lake effect snow. We start the rebound tomorrow. Still cold but the rebound is starting. 30s and 40s return Sunday!

Click here for more details: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/snow-and-ice-mix-arriving-thursday-into-friday

FORECAST HEADLINES

Icy morning commute

Staying cold through the weekend

Quiet on Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Snow/ice early. Cold.| High: 26º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. | High: 27º

Sunday: PM flakes possible. Mostly cloudy and cold. | High: 35º

