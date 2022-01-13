FORECAST: Icy start with even colder air ahead

CLEVELAND — Lots of clouds will stream through the area on Thursday. We could also see some late afternoon or evening light rain or wet snow again. Nothing too disruptive for your travel plans. Temps on Thursday will once again climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for highs but that at midday. We actually drop back to near freezing by sunset.

By Friday it's more lake effect thanks to a BIG drop in temps. Numbers drop into the teens and twenties again Friday with a flow coming off the lake. East of Cleveland again stands the best shot for minor accumulations on Friday.

Saturday stays very cold with high temperatures struggling into the lower and middle 20s. Wind chills will hang in the teens and single digits at times.

Our big focus for the extended period is Sunday night & Monday. MLK Day could be a snowy one. We're watching a potential storm ride up the east coast or the Appalachian Mountain Chain and that could mean snow for us. Right now its too soon for specifics (despite what you are hearing on the internet!) The storm's track is still uncertain. We could see enough snow to shovel or...none at all. The bottom line: We will keep you posted!

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Could be icy early

Near 40º midday

Isolated rain/wet snow south & east this afternoon

Another arctic blast late week with more cold

Tracking snow potential for Sunday night and Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with isolated light snow/rain mix | High: 40º

Friday: Much colder with lake effect snow possible | High: 27º

Saturday: Cloudy, blustery and very cold | High: 21º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix helping temps rebound a bit | High: 34º

MLK Monday: Watching for potential snow storm.| High: 30º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: