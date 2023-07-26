Watch Now
FORECAST: Intense heat & humidity fueling strong storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 06:05:16-04

CLEVELAND — On-and-off storm chances continue each day into the weekend, along with a big warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest stretch of the season will be with us beginning Wednesday. Highs look to be in the lower 90s; with mid 90s possible on Friday. It could feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity!! Severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and again late on Friday or early on Saturday.

What To Expect:

  • Near 90º today
  • Heat indices pushing 95º
  • Severe storms Wed evening, early Thu morning
  • 80s back Thursday
  • 90s back Friday
  • Few more storms late Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Hot & humid before late day storms. | High: 91º

Thursday: Storms fading early, not quite as hot. | High: 85º

Friday: Hottest of the week before more late day storms. | High: 92º

Saturday: Scattered Storms. | High: 78º

Sunday: Some sun. Warm. | High: 76º

