FORECAST: Kicking off the work week bright & warm

CLEVELAND — Monday looks fabulous with warmer temperatures near 60 and lots of sunshine for most of the area. Another wide range of temperatures is expected for our lakeshore communities on Monday. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday ahead of our next system. Wet weather will return Tuesday and become widespread by Wednesday. Chance for rain continues through late week, possibly mixing with snow by next weekend as colder air builds in.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Warmer for most Monday
- Much wetter starting Tuesday
- Active first week of Spring Ahead
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Cooler along the lakeshore. Briefly dry.| High: 60º
Tuesday: Cooler. Showers possible.| High: 53º
Wednesday: Warmer with rain increasing. Few storms possible.| High: 62º
Thursday: Warmer with more rounds of rain.| High: 54º
