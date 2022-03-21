Watch
FORECAST: Kicking off the work week bright & warm

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 05:59:52-04

CLEVELAND — Monday looks fabulous with warmer temperatures near 60 and lots of sunshine for most of the area. Another wide range of temperatures is expected for our lakeshore communities on Monday. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday ahead of our next system. Wet weather will return Tuesday and become widespread by Wednesday. Chance for rain continues through late week, possibly mixing with snow by next weekend as colder air builds in.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Warmer for most Monday
  • Much wetter starting Tuesday
  • Active first week of Spring Ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Cooler along the lakeshore. Briefly dry.| High: 60º

Tuesday: Cooler. Showers possible.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Warmer with rain increasing. Few storms possible.| High: 62º

Thursday: Warmer with more rounds of rain.| High: 54º

