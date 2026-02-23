Forecast: Kicking off the work week with lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — It's all about the lake today. Temps are stuck in the 20s (windchills in the teens) and winds are gusting as high as 30mph. All day. That cold air blowing over a thawing Lake Erie is fueling lake effect snow.

Most of us got about 1" to 3" on Sunday. That's changed overnight into Monday. Lake effect has set up. In bursts.

Northwest winds typically lead to a more widespread moderate snow. Snow rates near 1/2" per hour are likely. With quick bursts of snow, off and on, all day.

wews

That puts final, 2-day, snowfall numbers in the 3" to 7" range. Shovelable for sure!

With gusts over 30mph, blowing and drifting snow could be a concern. Snow blows back onto roads after they're plowed, visibility drops, and the impacts are compounded.

This all shuts down overnight, into Tuesday, before another clipper rolls through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder. | High: 25º

Tuesday: Cold with wind picking up late. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Clipper likely early, warmer after. | High: 40º

Thursday: Watching Closely. Could be heavy snow or a mix. | High: 36º

Friday: More sunshine, seasonable. | High: 42º

