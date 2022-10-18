FORECAST: Lake effect rain with bursts of snow mixed in

CLEVELAND — The coldest air of the season ,so far, is here! This coupled with strong winds blowing across a warm Lake Erie will bring in waves of Lake Effect rain and wet snow thru Wednesday. Expect bursts of moderate to heavy rain, wet snow and graupel just about anywhere across Northern Ohio.

This evening should be the most active with occasional moderate to heavy bursts of rain & snow, especially as temps drop. It will be very blustery as well - making it feel even colder. Some areas could see an inch or 2 of snowfall accumulation again by Wednesday morning where snow bands persist.

We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s to near 60 by Thursday and Friday. We're looking at 70s this weekend!

What To Expect:

Bursts of moderate/heavy rain & snow Tuesday

Some accumulations possible by Wednesday morning

Warming by the end of the week



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Rain/wet snow likely, esp. PM. Windy!| High: 43º

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 44º

Thursday: Drying out. Not as chilly.| High: 51º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Not as cool.| High: 63º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer| High: 70º

