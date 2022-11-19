FORECAST: Lake Effect Snow, Bitterly Cold Temps, Windy

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING has been issued for Saturday evening & into Sunday evening for CUYAHOGA, LAKE, GEAUGA & ASHTABULA Counites. Heavy lake effect snow will be likely during this time with low visibility and accumulation over 6'' in portions of the snowbelt WHERE SQUALLS PERSIST.

We have skipped the rest of November, December and gone right into mid-January weather-wise! While the heavy lake effect snow squalls are pointed at Buffalo New York for the next several days, Northern Ohio will see its share of impactful Winter Weather this weekend.

The southern edge of tour Buffalo squall has temporarily moved back into Lake & Ashtabula Counties for Friday evening. A few spots closest to the lakeshore could see an additional 3-plus inches of snow before midnight. Elsewhere, skies should clear out a bit tonight with low temperatures falling down to near 20 degrees. Winds will be blustery between 15 & 25 mph with wind chills in the teens & single digits tonight.

Arctic air settles in for the rest of the weekend. Saturday stays partly cloudy, windy and dry with highs in the lower 30s. Another cold front arrives Saturday night, setting the stage for scattered snow and even more lake effect squalls for Sunday. You could see enough snow to shovel where squalls persist Sunday: 6 inches to as much as 10 or 12 inches in a few spots across the snowbelt by late Sunday.

Winds could gust between 30 & 40 mph Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. Wind chills during the day get stuck in the teens. Wind chills by Sunday morning could drop below zero! Time to layer up! The gusty winds could also result in whiteout conditions this weekend.

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Even colder this weekend

Some sunshine on Saturday

Cold highs near 30 degrees this weekend

Wind gusts between 25 & 40 mph Saturday thru Monday

Single digit wind chills Saturday morning

Chills below zero Sunday morning!

Heavy squalls possible east of Cleveland Saturday night/Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy & Cold. Snow returns late.| High: 32º

Sunday: ALERT: WINTER STORM WATCH. Staying cold scattered snow and squalls (mainly east).| High: 28º Wind chills: Single digits.

Monday: ALERT: Wind gusts to near 40 mph. Wind chills below zero at times. Some sunshine. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Near norm. | High: 50º

Thursday: Seasonable. Few showers possible. | High: 52º

