FORECAST: Lake effect snow ending

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru 2pm Sunday for Cuyahoga and Lake Shore Ashtabula Counties

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING thru 2 PM for Lake, Geauga & Ashtabula Inland Counties.

Lake effect snow will be with us this evening into the first half of the day on Sunday. Snow will become more concentrated in the snow belt late this evening into the morning on Sunday. This will produce the most significant snowfall totals (3 to 6"+) across the counties of Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula. Areas of Cuyahoga, especially in the east and northeast part of the county 2 to 5 inches, elsewhere 1 to 3" will be expected.

Wind and frigid conditions will also be a factor across the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s and upper TEENs across the region. With winds in excess of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 mph, it will be even colder. Wind Chills in the lower SINGLES DIGITS and even BELOW ZERO will be possible at times.

The good news is that conditions will begin to improve by the afternoon into the evening on Sunday into the new work week! We will see highs in the upper 40s on the 1st day of Spring (Monday), along with more sunshine!

Temperatures will continue to warm by Tuesday into the middle of the week, but we will see rain chances returning by Wednesday through the end of the week.

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Windy & frigid conditions

Lake effect snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning

Staying gusty through Sunday morning

Warming as we head into work week



Daily Breakdown (IMPACTS TO YOU):

Sunday: (ZIP UP YOUR COAT!) Early lake effect snow. Then partly sunny. Still Cold & Breezy.| High: 36º

Monday: (WELCOME SPRING! DRESS WARMLY OUTSIDE.) More sunshine. Not as cold. Spring begins!| High: 47º

Tuesday: (SPRING COATS) Partly sunny. Getting warmer.| High: 52º

Wednesday: (RAIN GEAR) Scattered PM rain showers developing . Above average.| High: 54º

Thursday: (RAIN GEAR) Rain showers . Above average.| High: 55º

Friday: (RAIN GEAR & JACKETS) More rain showers. Colder temperatures.| High: 48º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: