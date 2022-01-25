FORECAST: Lake effect snow followed by BRUTALLY cold air

CLEVELAND — A few lake effect snow showers will linger today. Most should only expect an inch or two with an isolated 3 or 4" total. Our sky will clear out a bit as well with highs in the lower 20s.
Winter cold will visit the area all this week. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the teens. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings will drop below zero in many spots away from the lake.
Another clipper Friday brings more snow and another blast of cold air for the weekend. Keep the layers and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Lake effect snow east
- Some sun on Tuesday
- Another clipper late week
- Another cold blast after that!
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Brutal cold with lake effect snow east.| High: 21º
Wednesday: Even colder with isolated am lake effect snow.| High: 15º
Thursday: Brief jump in temps before more snow late. | High: 29º
Friday: Another clipper bringing snow. | High: 23º
