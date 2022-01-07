FORECAST: Lake effect snow piling up on the frigid Friday

CLEVELAND — We'll be tracking snow squalls coming off the lake most of today. "Where squalls persist" we could see up to 1" per hour. That means shovelable snow for some over the hours and impacts to the Friday morning and evening commute.
We're also cold again! Temps only rebounding from the teens to the 20s in the afternoon. Wind chills stuck in the single digits and lower teens. Layers!
We are drier and seasonable on Saturday, but Sunday looks soaked. Warmer... but SOAKED.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cold & breezy
- Moderate/heavy lake effect snow
- Thawing out this weekend
- More rain this weekend & briefly warmer
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Frigid temps with lake effect snow. | High: 24º
Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before mix/rain returns overnight. | High: 36º
Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 40º
Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 22º
