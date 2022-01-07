FORECAST: Lake effect snow piling up on the frigid Friday

CLEVELAND — We'll be tracking snow squalls coming off the lake most of today. "Where squalls persist" we could see up to 1" per hour. That means shovelable snow for some over the hours and impacts to the Friday morning and evening commute.

We're also cold again! Temps only rebounding from the teens to the 20s in the afternoon. Wind chills stuck in the single digits and lower teens. Layers!

We are drier and seasonable on Saturday, but Sunday looks soaked. Warmer... but SOAKED.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cold & breezy

Moderate/heavy lake effect snow

Thawing out this weekend

More rain this weekend & briefly warmer

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Frigid temps with lake effect snow. | High: 24º

Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before mix/rain returns overnight. | High: 36º

Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 40º

Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 22º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: