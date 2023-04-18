FORECAST: Lake effect snow tapering with a big rebound ahead

CLEVELAND — Some scattered snow mixing with rain could continue Tuesday morning east of Cleveland in the snowbelt. Elsewhere, A brief morning sprinkle of flurry will lead to a few peaks of cold afternoon sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will only reach back into the 40s.

We will see more seasonal temperatures return on Wednesday, along with some sunshine. Thursday, temperatures will then bump back up to near 80 degrees, along with a late-day storm chance returning.

More rain and cooler air will be with us as we wrap up the work week, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s Friday. Highs will fall into the low to mid 50s this weekend, with slight chances for rain once again.

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few rain/snow showers. Breezy. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 65º

Thursday: PM storms. Warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: Rain showers. Thunder. Cooler. | High: 69º

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. Cooler Again. | High: 58º

