FORECAST: Last warm, bright day before fall rain and chill settles in

CLEVELAND — We've got one more warm day in store before our weather pattern takes another big turn.
Bouncing back to the 70s this afternoon. Look for a few more clouds Wednesday but no rain just yet.
Plan on rain most of the day along with temps holding in the 60s. Jackets and umbrellas will be needed much of the day. Spotty light rain may linger for the Browns game Thursday night.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Warm with more sun today
- Rain returning Thursday
- Even cooler this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Few more clouds but staying dry and warm. High: 72º
Thursday: Soaked with widespread rain likely. | High: 67º
Friday: A few lingering showers and cooling temps. | Afternoon High: 54º
