Forecast: Light snow ending with a massive warming trend setting up

CLEVELAND — Sub-Freezing temperatures will linger into Thursday, along with isolated lake effect snow shower chances through early Thursday afternoon. Accumulations under an inch anticipated.

After a colder start to the day on Friday, with many in the Teens at the start of the morning, temperatures will soar back into the mid to upper 30s by Friday afternoon.

Warmer air continues to move in for the weekend into next week, with highs in the 40s, and perhaps above 32° overnight lows by Monday night. Still watching for rain chances on Sunday, otherwise it will be a drier weekend for Valentine's Day plans.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated lake effect snow. Cold. | High: 30º

Friday: Partly sunny but chilly. | High: 42º

St. Valentine's Day: Dry & seasonable. | High: 44º

Sunday: Warmer. Rain chances south. | High: 48º

President's Day: Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Warmer Again. | High: 52º

