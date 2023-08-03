FORECAST: Limited rain along with summery temps

CLEVELAND — Thursday, we're back in the middle to upper 80s with a bit more humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy. Dry weather is expected most of the day and even through the evening hours for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Browns Fans won't have to worry about rain as temperatures slowly drop back into the 70s for the evening.

Better storm chances arrive by late week. I expect a few thundershowers here and there early on Friday with highs near 80 again. A few more thundershowers are possible Sunday as well, especially late in the day.

What To Expect:



Watch for some wildfire smoke Thursday

Upper 80s Thursday

Hall of Fame Football Game in the 70s

More heat/humidity building late week

A few storms Friday and Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Starting to get muggy. Smoky. Dry for Browns Game. | High: 85º

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & looking dry. | High: 79º

Sunday: A few storms. | High: 83º

