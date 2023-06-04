FORECAST: Limited Rain Chances Continue

CLEVELAND — Sunday will feature dry conditions with slightly cooler temperatures. Plan for highs in the 70s to low 80s and breezy winds during the afternoon especially farther north.

Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s with limited rain chances.

As temperatures warm throughout the week, it appears rain chances will increase by next weekend. We are do for rain! Cleveland has not received rain in over two weeks. Early stages of drought have begun to show up across NE Ohio, so it is important to get beneficial rain soon.

What To Expect:

Not as hot on Sunday

Slim rain chances for the next 7 days

Cooling trend next week

Highs in the low 70s

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 75

Monday: Isolated thunder. Near norm. | High: 77º

Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 70º

Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 74º

Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 78º

