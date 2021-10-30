FORECAST: Lingering Hit or Miss Showers

CLEVELAND — Keep the rain gear handy this weekend! More scattered on and off rain showers are likely thru the day on Saturday as surface low pressure meanders across Northern Ohio. The best chance to see rain will be after 3-5 pm.
A few more showers and lake effect rain showers are possible on Sunday. There will be dry time between rounds of rain!
Right now, we'll plan on a cool Browns Game with an isolated lake effect showers. You may have to dodge a few showers for Trick or Treating as well.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Scattered showers Saturday
- Cloudy and cool
- A few more showers expected Sunday
- Weekend temperatures holding in the 50s
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers likely. Chilly. | High: 57º
Sunday: A few more showers possible. Mainly cloudy & cool. | High: 57º
Monday: Chilly but drier. | High: 52º
Tuesday: Stray showers. Even cooler. | High: 49º
