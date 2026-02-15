Forecast: Looking more like Spring this upcoming week

CLEVELAND — Drying out quickly through midday. Akron and south starting a bit soggy, but should dry out nicely. The lingering clouds will be the concern, though. Temps will struggle where it stays cloudy. Plan on 40s. Could see 50º where is clears quicker. Great Sunday.

Monday, Presidents Day, even better. Back to mainly sunny and warmer. Most of us will soar into the 50s. Melting even more of that snowpack. The snow that is left is so slushy, too. More wet than frozen.

Lake Erie is following suit. Down to under 92% ice concentration with even more danger ahead. I'm talking 50s for days. Wind and rain midweek, with thunder possible Wednesday.

Enjoy this thaw, but don't forget, it's still February!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Warmer. Rain chances south. | High: 51º

President's Day: AM Fog. Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Lake breeze could cool us down. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Rain chances return. Thunder? Warm front lifts north. | High: 55º

Thursday: Rain possible. Chilly. | High: 52º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter