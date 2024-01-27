FORECAST: Mainly dry today, but plan for more rain tonight

CLEVELAND — DENSE FOG ADVISORY through 11 am Saturday for Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca Counties. Expect visibility 1/4 mile or below at times in and around the advisory area.
Fog is back for this morning, especially in our northern communities along the lakeshore. Plan for a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temps around the low to mid-40s.
We're back to more seasonable temps this weekend with another round of wet weather late on Saturday and into Sunday. I expect rain to start Saturday late afternoon in our southern communities, and will spread north through the evening. It looks to be widespread for a few hours tonight. The rain could be heavy at times, with most of us picking up half an inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain. The rain looks to gradually mix with and change over to some scattered snow by Sunday. Snowfall totals of a trace to 3 inches can be expected during the day on Sunday. Lake effect snow will be possible on Monday - especially early.
What To Expect:
- Cloudy/foggy on Saturday
- Rain late Saturday
- Rain to snow on Sunday
- Trace to 3" of snow possible Sunday
- Lake effect snow on Monday
Daily Breakdown
Saturday: Rain returning late. | High: 39º
Sunday: Scattered snow (Tr-3"). | High: 36º
Monday: Colder temps. Mostly cloudy. Lake effect possible. | High: 34º
Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 37º
