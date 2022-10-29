FORECAST: Mild and Mostly Dry Halloween Weekend

CLEVELAND — Mild weather settles in for Saturday. Along with sunny skies, afternoon temperatures in the 60s and lighter winds should make for a great day to spend outside.
Sunday stays mild with highs, once again, in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase and rain showers will begin to move in. But not until after dark. So you should have many dry daylight hours Sunday for outdoor activities.
Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for rain showers. Looks like it could be wet at times for the Browns Game as well.
Tracking more warmth and drier conditions move in for the middle of next week, with highs around 70 by Wednesday and Thursday
Have a great weekend!
What To Expect:
- Mild and dry for most of Halloweekend
- Clouds increase Sunday; Rain late
- Scattered light rain for Halloween
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Sunny & mild.| High: 65º
Sunday: More clouds but still mild.| High: 65º
Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild. Light showers for Trick or treat and Browns Game.| High: 63º (Evening Temps in the 50s)
Tuesday: Scattered light showers. Mild.| High: 63º
Wednesday: Drier & Warmer.| High: 68º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 70º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 68º
