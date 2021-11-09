Watch
FORECAST: More clouds but we're still mild

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:43 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 05:59:14-05

CLEVELAND — Tuesday stays warm with highs in the middle 60s. As a weakening cold front drops in from the north, rain chances return with a shot for isolated showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Seasonable weather stays with us on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. We should be dry all day if you need to rake a few leaves.

A pattern flip is expected closer to the end of the week when a stronger cold front drops in late Thursday evening. It will bring the return of wet weather and much colder air. Rain now appears to arrive Thursday evening and stick around Friday with colder air pouring in Friday.

There could even be some snowflakes mixing in with the rain by the end of the weekend...stay tuned!

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Enjoy the warmth
  • A couple showers mid-week
  • Better chance for rain late Thursday into Friday
  • Much colder this weekend with mix possible

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Stray showers possible late. | High: 64º

Wednesday: Few more showers early. | High: 59º

Thursday: Last warm day. Windy. Rain returns late. | High: 67º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Windy. | High: 54º

Saturday: Cloudy. Windy. | High: 40º

Sunday: Scattered snow (rain). Cold. | High: 39º

