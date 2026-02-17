Forecast: More thawing + rain on the way is spiking the ice jam flash flood threat

CLEVELAND — Many areas in the mid to upper 30s as we begin Tuesday. Some patchy fog will be possible, along with dense fog chances, especially in our southern communities.

More spring-like warmth will continue into the afternoon on Tuesday, as highs top off in the mid to upper 50s in many areas. Could see some areas along the lake shore colder, due to the lake breeze setting up.

Rain chances will be slowly increasing by late Tuesday into the day on Wednesday. Rain will become more widespread ahead of a cold front by Wednesday morning into the afternoon, along with isolated thunder chances.

Temperatures will be even warm on Wednesday, with highs into the upper 50s to around 60! Another round of rain and thunder will begin to move in late Thursday through Friday, as another front moves through.

Enjoy this thaw, but don't forget, it's still February!

Colder air looks to arrive in time for the weekend, along with snow chances...

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Super mild but mostly cloudy & cooler Lakeside. | High: 56º

Wednesday: Scattered rain with thunder possible, windy. | High: 62º

Thursday: Isolated rain possible. Cooler. | High: 53º

Friday: Scattered thunder, mild & breezy. | High: 55º

Saturday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder. | High: 39º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Possible. Touch colder. | High: 35º

Monday: Few snow showers. Cold. | High: 30º

