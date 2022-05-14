FORECAST: More Warmth Plus a Few Storms

CLEVELAND — Our stagnant weather pattern is on the move again! Saturday will feature warm temps, more clouds during the day with a few thunderstorms possible. Storms will be slow moving, so localized heavy rain/flooding will be possible. We are still warm with highs near 80 degrees both today and tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday night with lows near 60 again. A cold front will slide thru the area Sunday. Expect isolated thunderstorms anytime during the day and widespread showers Sunday night and into Monday. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Cooler air arrives once again to start next week with highs in the 60s to near 70 Monday thru Wednesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Few storms form on a lake breeze Saturday

Scattered afternoon/evening storms Saturday

Plenty of dry time this weekend

A few storms possible Sunday

Much more seasonable next week...although cooler!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Still warm with a few t-showers for the afternoon.| High: 80º

Sunday: Isolated storms possible.| High: 81º

Monday: AM Showers Likely. Cooler| High: 68º

Tuesday: Much cooler and drier.| High: 61º

Wednesday: Couple showers/storms. | High: 65º

