FORECAST: Morning ice followed by rain and a late day warmup

CLEVELAND — A major snow and ice storm will slide thru the Northern Great Lakes today into Thursday. Luckily, we should stay on the warm side of the storm Wednesday missing the major ice accumulation to our north by a few dozen miles. Whew. That said, there is a small window for some freezing rain Wednesday morning across parts of Northern Ohio.

Morning temps are critical...they will be a degree or 2 either side of freezing. Rain showers will sliding in from the south and west during the morning rush. A few of the colder spots could see some minor ice accumulation on untreated surfaces thru late morning. By lunch time, we should warm up enough to keep any precipitation all rain. Steady rain will continue thru mid to late afternoon. Watch for ponding on roads and hydroplaning while driving!

Temperatures will struggle and stay in the 30s and lower 40s through sunset... Temps jump into the 50s this evening and possibly to near 60 degrees by Midnight!

It will be warm and windy on Thursday with a sun/cloud mix. Record high temperatures will threatened again

What To Expect:

Wintry mix Wednesday AM

More rain Wed/Thursday

Much warmer Thursday

Much colder Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Icy mix during the morning followed by steady rain. | High: 43º

Thursday: Cloud/sun mix. Isolated rain. Very warm again! Near-record highs. | High: 68º

Friday: Brutal cold with lake effect snow. Windy.| High: 28º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Not as cold.| High: 42º

