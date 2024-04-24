FORECAST: Mother Nature reminding us it's still April; Freeze Tonight

CLEVELAND — A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for ALL of Northern Ohio Wednesday night through 10 am Thursday morning. Expect temperatures to plunge to near 30 degrees by Thursday morning.

The drop has already started. It started with the rain Tuesday evening. We're drying out quickly this morning as winds shift and the warmth slides south. See ya later mild air!

We're dropping into the middle 40s Wednesday morning, then into the 30s by the afternoon. We're back in the lower 30s overnight into Thursday with another round of frost IF we can clear out. Clouds or not, it'll be chilly!

The rebound after that chill is a big one, with 70s returning this weekend.

Drying Quickly

Temps crashing today

Frost/Freeze likely tonight

Big time rebound ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Temps falling quickly.| Afternoon temps: 39º

Thursday: Frost/Freeze early followed by some sun and rebounding temps. | High: 52º

Friday: Late rain. Seasonable.| High: 71º

Saturday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 77º

