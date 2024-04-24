FORECAST: Mother Nature reminding us it's still April; Freeze Tonight

CLEVELAND — A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for ALL of Northern Ohio Wednesday night through 10 am Thursday morning. Expect temperatures to plunge to near 30 degrees by Thursday morning.
The drop has already started. It started with the rain Tuesday evening. We're drying out quickly this morning as winds shift and the warmth slides south. See ya later mild air!
We're dropping into the middle 40s Wednesday morning, then into the 30s by the afternoon. We're back in the lower 30s overnight into Thursday with another round of frost IF we can clear out. Clouds or not, it'll be chilly!
The rebound after that chill is a big one, with 70s returning this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Drying Quickly
- Temps crashing today
- Frost/Freeze likely tonight
- Big time rebound ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Temps falling quickly.| Afternoon temps: 39º
Thursday: Frost/Freeze early followed by some sun and rebounding temps. | High: 52º
Friday: Late rain. Seasonable.| High: 71º
Saturday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 77º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter