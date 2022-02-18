FORECAST: Mother Nature throwing more winter at us

CLEVELAND — Still tracking a few snow showers this morning on the heels of a MAJOR cold front. Temps are in the 20s... that's down over 30º from yesterday morning. We're staying cold all day with wind chills in the single digits. We're not done with the snow for the weekend OR the cold but there is light at the end of this winter tunnel. We're near 50º Sunday & Monday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Snow shutting down this morning

Staying cold all day

Another shot at light snow Saturday morning

Even colder Saturday afternoon

Dry & milder for All-Star Sunday



DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Few lingering snow showers. Much colder. | High: 21º

Saturday: Chilly with a few snow showers possible. | High: 19º

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 50º

