FORECAST: Mother Nature throwing more winter at us

CLEVELAND — Still tracking a few snow showers this morning on the heels of a MAJOR cold front. Temps are in the 20s... that's down over 30º from yesterday morning. We're staying cold all day with wind chills in the single digits. We're not done with the snow for the weekend OR the cold but there is light at the end of this winter tunnel. We're near 50º Sunday & Monday!
Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Snow shutting down this morning
- Staying cold all day
- Another shot at light snow Saturday morning
- Even colder Saturday afternoon
- Dry & milder for All-Star Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Few lingering snow showers. Much colder. | High: 21º
Saturday: Chilly with a few snow showers possible. | High: 19º
Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 50º
