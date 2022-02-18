Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Mother Nature throwing more winter at us

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:09 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 06:09:40-05

CLEVELAND — Still tracking a few snow showers this morning on the heels of a MAJOR cold front. Temps are in the 20s... that's down over 30º from yesterday morning. We're staying cold all day with wind chills in the single digits. We're not done with the snow for the weekend OR the cold but there is light at the end of this winter tunnel. We're near 50º Sunday & Monday!

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates! For a full, in depth look at this week's storm check out this story: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/wild-weather-system-hits-cleveland-ahead-of-nba-all-star-weekend

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Snow shutting down this morning
  • Staying cold all day
  • Another shot at light snow Saturday morning
  • Even colder Saturday afternoon
  • Dry & milder for All-Star Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Few lingering snow showers. Much colder. | High: 21º

Saturday: Chilly with a few snow showers possible. | High: 19º

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018