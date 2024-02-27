FORECAST: Mother Nature trying to pack everything 48 hours

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few thunderstorms rolling through midday. Downpours, rumbles of thunder and briefly gusty wind are all likely. We dry out quickly after though... and temps soar!

Temps this afternoon, after the storms, test records. We're pushing upper 60s today thanks to some sun and that gusty south breeze. That heat will fuel tonight's potential for damage.

Strong thunderstorms likely tonight with damage possible. These fade overnight with only a few lingering Wednesday morning. We'll be hanging around 60º at sunrise Wednesday right before the drop. We drop into the 30s by noon with 20s by sunset. That means snow. Lake effect snow fueled by STRONG west winds Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday.

The snow shuts down Thursday but the cold isn't shutting down until Friday. We rebound nicely this weekend.

What To Expect:



Late morning t-showers

record -testing afternoon warmth

Strong (damaging) storms Tuesday night

Few t-showers early

Temps CRASH Wednesday

Rain changing to snow Wednesday

Daily Breakdown

Tuesday: Few late AM t-showers then warm & gusty. Stronger t-storms tonight | High: 68º

Wednesday: Temps CRASHING with rain changing to snow. WINDY! | Temps: 60º -> 30º

Thursday: Cold & breezy with isolated Lake Effect snow early. | High: 35º

Friday: Starting to rebound. | High: 50º

