FORECAST: Much Quieter Weather

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 07:09:48-04

CLEVELAND — Severe storms rolled through portions of NE Ohio Thursday evening. 7 tornado warnings were issued with several other severe thunderstorm warnings. A lot of damage has been reported across the communities hit hardest. Thankfully, there have not been any reports of injuries or any deaths. A few lingering spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Friday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Gradually, conditions will improve throughout the day. We will be drying up and clearing out by the late afternoon/early evening.

We will begin to see brighter and warmer conditions return to NE Ohio, just in time for the weekend! Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and around 80 for Father's Day. Summer officially begins next week and it is going to feel like it! Plan for slowly warming temperatures into the mid/upper 80s!

What To Expect:

  • Spotty T-showers mainly early on Friday
  • Drying out by Friday evening
  • Slowly warming for Fathers Day
  • Even Hotter Next Week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More clouds. Spotty T-showers.| High: 70º

Saturday: Clearing out! Warming.| High: 76º

Father's Day: Staying dry & warming up. | High: 81º

Juneteenth: Mainly dry, warm. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Isolated showers possible.| High: 83º

Summer starts: Slim shot for storms. Even warmer.| High: 86º

