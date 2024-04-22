FORECAST: Nice rebound after the morning frost

CLEVELAND — Frost melting away with a TON of sunshine today... we're rebounding right back to where we should be this afternoon. Lower 60s!
No frost tonight thanks to more clouds but those clouds will eventually lead to rain. There's a slim shot we'll see some early Tuesday followed by a much better shot at rain later in the day. Plan on scattered rain late Tuesday into Wednesday before drying out and cooling off again.
We're dropping into the middle 40s Wednesday morning then down to the lower 40s by the afternoon. We're back in the 30s overnight into Thursday with another round of frost IF we can clear out. Clouds or not, it'll be chilly!
The rebound after that chill is a big one with 70s returning this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Rebounding temps
- Super sunny Monday
- Scattered rain Tuesday
- Much cooler Wednesday
- Frost Thursday morning
- Warmer Weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Bit milder. Nice day.| High: 61º
Tuesday: Seasonable. PM Rain/Thunder. | High: 62º
Wednesday: Early rain. Much cooler again.| High: 44º
Thursday: Frost early followed by a nice rebound. | High: 52º
Friday: Late rain. Seasonal.| High: 65º
Saturday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 70º
