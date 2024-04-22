FORECAST: Nice rebound after the morning frost

CLEVELAND — Frost melting away with a TON of sunshine today... we're rebounding right back to where we should be this afternoon. Lower 60s!

No frost tonight thanks to more clouds but those clouds will eventually lead to rain. There's a slim shot we'll see some early Tuesday followed by a much better shot at rain later in the day. Plan on scattered rain late Tuesday into Wednesday before drying out and cooling off again.

We're dropping into the middle 40s Wednesday morning then down to the lower 40s by the afternoon. We're back in the 30s overnight into Thursday with another round of frost IF we can clear out. Clouds or not, it'll be chilly!

The rebound after that chill is a big one with 70s returning this weekend.

What To Expect:



Rebounding temps

Super sunny Monday

Scattered rain Tuesday

Much cooler Wednesday

Frost Thursday morning

Warmer Weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Bit milder. Nice day.| High: 61º

Tuesday: Seasonable. PM Rain/Thunder. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Early rain. Much cooler again.| High: 44º

Thursday: Frost early followed by a nice rebound. | High: 52º

Friday: Late rain. Seasonal.| High: 65º

Saturday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 70º

