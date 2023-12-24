FORECAST: Not a White Christmas - but a Warm Christmas!

CLEVELAND — Widespread fog developed overnight, with visibility still reduced greatly this morning. Plan for a dreary day and mostly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve. Plus a few spots of drizzle are also expected. Highs on Sunday will reach into the lower and even middle 50s.

Christmas day looks mostly cloudy (although a few peeks of sun will be possible) and mild with highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s! The record high temp is 66 degrees - so we will be in record breaking territory! A few showers may try to sneak in from the southwest by sunset. Rain will continue to slide NE through Christmas night. Rain will be likely for everyone by Monday night and looks to become widespread by Tuesday. Unsettled weather is expected next week with falling temps.

What To Expect:

Fog & drizzle possible Sunday

Very mild Christmas Day

Rain late Monday through Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Christmas Eve: Mainly dry, warmer. Isolated showers | High: 54º

Christmas Day: Clouds mixing with a little sun. PM showers.| High: 59º

Tuesday: Scattered Rain likely. Still warm. | High: 58º

Wednesday: Scattered AM showers. Getting cooler.| High: 49º

Thursday: Scattered mix. Chill returns.| High: 40º

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Seasonal.| High: 38º

