FORECAST: One... Last... Day... of cold, wet & windy before the rebound starts

CLEVELAND — Wednesday looks cold and a little less wet. Scattered rain showers are likely during the morning hours with some wet snow mixing in. Expect another wet, slick and sloppy morning commute on Wednesday. The rain should taper off a bit during the afternoon and you might even see a few peaks of sunshine before the evening sunset. Highs will remain on the cold side in the middle and upper 40s.

The good news is that the upper level low pressure that has kept us in the chill should move into New England by Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will keep the threat for lake effect rain showers on Wednesday and an isolated chance on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate into the 50s for Thursday (cooler lakeside), and into the lower and middle 60s by Friday. By the weekend, we should see temperatures near normal in the 60s and lower 70s!

What To Expect:



More rain today

Temps stuck int eh 40s

50s return Thursday

60s Friday into the weekend

Bright sun with 70s ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Early mix then scattered showers. Chilly. | High: 48º

Thursday: Morning clouds. Some PM sun. A bit warmer. | High: 52º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 63º

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 67º

Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warmer. | High: 71º

