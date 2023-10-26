FORECAST: Perfect leaf-peeping weather the rest of the workweek

CLEVELAND — We're still looking warm on Thursday. A little sunshine will mix in with clouds during the day. Blustery winds could gust up to near 30 mph at times. We should stay dry until Thursday night, but even those showers look to be very spotty. High temperatures will top off in the low to mid-70s. Enjoy it, because it will not last much longer! Plan for one
more warm day on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s!
Another round of rain arrives late Friday and lingers into the Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks mainly dry. More rain showers are likely late Saturday and into Sunday. After a warm week, highs on Saturday and Sunday will most likely settle into the 50s. Early signs for Trick-or-treaters are looking COLD and even our first flakes are possible!
What To Expect:
- Warm again on Thursday and Friday
- Few more showers late Friday
- Cooler this weekend
- Rain increases on Sunday
- Temps crash early next week
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Warm & breezy. Slim shot for a shower.| High: 75º
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Few showers.| High: 77º
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Cooler.| High: 57º
Sunday: Rain increases. Getting cooler.| High: 52º
Monday: Few showers. Late-day flakes. Getting cooler.| High: 48º
Halloween Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold. Few flakes are possible.| High: 44º
Wednesday: Few flakes early, stays chilly. | High: 46º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter