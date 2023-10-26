FORECAST: Perfect leaf-peeping weather the rest of the workweek

CLEVELAND — We're still looking warm on Thursday. A little sunshine will mix in with clouds during the day. Blustery winds could gust up to near 30 mph at times. We should stay dry until Thursday night, but even those showers look to be very spotty. High temperatures will top off in the low to mid-70s. Enjoy it, because it will not last much longer! Plan for one

more warm day on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Another round of rain arrives late Friday and lingers into the Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks mainly dry. More rain showers are likely late Saturday and into Sunday. After a warm week, highs on Saturday and Sunday will most likely settle into the 50s. Early signs for Trick-or-treaters are looking COLD and even our first flakes are possible!

What To Expect:



Warm again on Thursday and Friday

Few more showers late Friday

Cooler this weekend

Rain increases on Sunday

Temps crash early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Warm & breezy. Slim shot for a shower.| High: 75º

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Few showers.| High: 77º

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Cooler.| High: 57º

Sunday: Rain increases. Getting cooler.| High: 52º

Monday: Few showers. Late-day flakes. Getting cooler.| High: 48º

Halloween Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold. Few flakes are possible.| High: 44º

Wednesday: Few flakes early, stays chilly. | High: 46º

