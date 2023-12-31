FORECAST: Plan for a wintry mix for New Year's Eve!

CLEVELAND — Looking ahead at New Year's we're shifting our focus to a clipper. That'll bring widespread rain that changes to show late Sunday into Monday. Plan on light rain showers changing to snow showers by the time the Ball Drops on 2023 and we head into 2024. Plan on extra layers to stay warm and extra time to get to and from any celebrations. While accumulation looks minor, the roads could get slicker the later you're out.
What To Expect:
- Seasonably cold
- Rain/Snow showers possible
- New Year's Clipper
- Fairly quiet to begin January
- Near normal temperatures to start 2024
Daily Breakdown
Sunday: Cold with a clipper arriving late. Plan for rain & wet snow. | High: 39º
New Year's Eve Evening: Cold with a rain mixing to snow. | Low: 32º
New Year's Day: Snow to Mix Possible. | High: 37º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 40º
Wednesday: More clouds. Mainly dry.| High: 38º
Thursday: Cold with a mix possible. | High: 37º
Friday: Mostly cloudy but dry. | High: 36º
