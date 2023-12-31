FORECAST: Plan for a wintry mix for New Year's Eve!

CLEVELAND — Looking ahead at New Year's we're shifting our focus to a clipper. That'll bring widespread rain that changes to show late Sunday into Monday. Plan on light rain showers changing to snow showers by the time the Ball Drops on 2023 and we head into 2024. Plan on extra layers to stay warm and extra time to get to and from any celebrations. While accumulation looks minor, the roads could get slicker the later you're out.

What To Expect:

Seasonably cold

Rain/Snow showers possible

New Year's Clipper

Fairly quiet to begin January

Near normal temperatures to start 2024

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Cold with a clipper arriving late. Plan for rain & wet snow. | High: 39º

New Year's Eve Evening: Cold with a rain mixing to snow. | Low: 32º

New Year's Day: Snow to Mix Possible. | High: 37º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 40º

Wednesday: More clouds. Mainly dry.| High: 38º

Thursday: Cold with a mix possible. | High: 37º

Friday: Mostly cloudy but dry. | High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter