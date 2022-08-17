FORECAST: Plenty of dry time; spotty showers

CLEVELAND — We are stuck in a similar weather pattern for the next couple of days. A slow moving upper level low pressure system over the Great Lakes, plus a weak surface trough will keep the threat for a few thundershowers in our forecast through Wednesday.

Plan for isolated rain and storms and high temperatures once again between 75 & 80 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with warmer temperatures by the end of the work week.

The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for this coming weekend... it's looking wet and possibly stormy at times, especially Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

Scattered thundershowers are possible Sunday. The Browns Pre-season Home Opener could very easily eek out a dry 4-quarters!

What To Expect:

Feeling great this week as below normal temps continue

Isolated T-Showers Wednesday

Looking drier, brighter late week

Weekend rain & storms likely

Warmer this weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Isolated thundershowers. Some sunshine. | High: 80º

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. Slim thunder chance. Pleasant. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 82º

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Warmer. | High: 84º

Sunday: Scattered thundershowers, still warm. | High: 81º

