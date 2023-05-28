FORECAST: Plenty of dry time & summer-like temperatures this week

CLEVELAND — Sunday will see high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 70s. We could even hit the 80s in a few communities! Plan for a mix of sun and clouds.

Memorial Day will top off around 80, with some areas into the lower 80s by Monday afternoon. Dry conditions should be the rule through out the holiday weekend for NE Ohio. Sunday could feature more clouds with showers in southern Ohio and... there is very slim change for a shower in one or two spots on Monday & Tuesday.

Summer-like temperatures are expected this week with more days in the 80s and limited rain chances! Enjoy!

What To Expect

GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!

Slim chances at rain over the next week

Heating up next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly sunny. Very slim rain chance.| High: 77º

Memorial Day: Warming up! Very slim rain chance.| High: 80º

Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 83º

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 82º

Friday: More clouds. Isolated rain chance. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter