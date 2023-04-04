Watch Now
FORECAST: Potentially damaging storms fueled by this unseasonable warm air

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 05:53:03-04

CLEVELAND — Plan on 60s again on Tuesday with 70s possible Wednesday. That warmth is coming with a few more isolated rain showers on Tuesday and STRONG storms Wednesday. Wednesday's storms could be damaging. Timing will be crucial and we'll be pinpointing that forecast the next couple days.

Plan on a big drop after the storms Wednesday... Thursday will be much more seasonable. 50s, which still isn't bad! Seasonable temps and sunshine. Friday is a bit cooler but we're still dry & bright for the Guardians Home Opener.

What To Expect:

  • Isolated rain Tuesday, still warm
  • Damaging storms possible Wednesday
  • Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Warm. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Warm & windy with STRONG storms likely. | High: 74º

Thursday: Drying out early, more seasonable. | High: 52º

Friday: Cool sunshine for the Home Opener. | High: 49º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & mild. | High: 55º

