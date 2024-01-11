FORECAST: Quick shot of snow today before this weekends winter storm

CLEVELAND — Still gusty today but we're taking a break from the intense winds... gusts today around 20-30 mph. We're still cold though with temps in the 30s to near 40º. Brief bursts of snow are possible with the speedy Alberta Clipper during the morning commute. We dry out but stay cloudy the rest of the day.
All eyes then shift to another strong storm system that will approach by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. The precipitation will begin by the Friday afternoon rush hour. Look for heavy rain showers with pockets of wet snow and sleet mixing in at times for your evening commute. Winds will begin to gust by Friday evening above 40 miles per hour. Scattered cold rain showers and high winds will continue Friday night into early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves up through Western Ohio into Southern Lower Michigan by Saturday morning. Wrap-around cold air blasts in from the west on Saturday, changing scattered rain showers over to scattered snow showers during the day. Again, winds could gust up to near 50 mph on Saturday. Highs will hover in the 30s. We will keep an eye out for some lake-effect snow from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We may see a few inches of accumulation in the snow belt by noon on Sunday if high winds don't disrupt any organized snow bands that try to get going.
The coldest Arctic air since Christmas 2022 arrives beginning Sunday and lingers into the middle of next week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will only climb into the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will drop below zero at times! Get ready!
What To Expect:
- Minor morning snow accums
- Tracking a strong weekend storm
- Rain/snow mix for Friday PM/evening
- Saturday snow & high winds
- Arctic cold arrives Sunday
- Even colder next week
Daily Breakdown
Thursday: AM snow. Cloudy/breezy. | High: 39º
Friday: Our next storm system arrives. PM rain mixing with snow.| High: 42º
Saturday: Scattered snow. Wind gusts 40+mph.| High: 34º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder!| High: 21º
